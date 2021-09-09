Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.55). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.21 to $27.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($7.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($6.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,820,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $383,000.

Shares of AGIO opened at $44.97 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

