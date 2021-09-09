Zacks: Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). American Well reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76. American Well has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in American Well by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.