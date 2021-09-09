Zacks: Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). American Well reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76. American Well has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in American Well by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.