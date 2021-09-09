Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.45. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $12.76 on Monday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $239.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Bank by 28.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

