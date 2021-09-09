Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.12. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 541.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

NYSE:WLK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 364,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

