Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 507,684 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,808. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

