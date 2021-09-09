Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce sales of $500.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.06 million and the lowest is $489.10 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NBR opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $679.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

