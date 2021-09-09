Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.50. 353,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

