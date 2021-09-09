Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.50. 353,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

