Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. Zoetis reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. 15,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,493. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

