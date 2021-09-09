Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post $2.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $3.08. Cimarex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 403.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XEC opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -216.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

