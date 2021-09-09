Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $154.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.60 million and the highest is $157.83 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $634.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 793,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Employers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

