Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 185,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 172,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $377,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.62.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

