Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE:ES opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

