Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE:ES opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.