Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Million

Analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to post sales of $9.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

Several brokerages have commented on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

GAMB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 401,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,737. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

