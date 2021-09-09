Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report sales of $111.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.34 million. IBEX reported sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $487.34 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IBEX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $331.17 million and a PE ratio of -48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

