Zacks: Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,910. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.