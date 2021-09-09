Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TriMas posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1,798.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 77.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

