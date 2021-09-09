Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V opened at $229.09 on Thursday. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average is $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $446.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 44.4% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

