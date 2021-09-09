Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) to Hold

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Shares of Opthea stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Opthea has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

