Zacks Investment Research Lowers TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) to Sell

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.12. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

