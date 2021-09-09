Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to Sell

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,988. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

