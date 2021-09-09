Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 99,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

