Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $173.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.33.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $154.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.