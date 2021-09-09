Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Buy

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -692.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

