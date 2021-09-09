Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €96.92 ($114.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.53. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

