Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Zendesk accounts for approximately 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Zendesk worth $152,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,054. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,719 shares of company stock worth $21,710,963 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.