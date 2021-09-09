Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $175.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $702,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,719 shares of company stock worth $21,710,963 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

