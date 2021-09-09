Zevin Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.94 on Thursday, hitting $2,909.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,737.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,442.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

