Zevin Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.