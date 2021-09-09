Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $13.75 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 553,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,425 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 308,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $226.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

