Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,522. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

