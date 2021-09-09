Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.54. 55,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,904,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.