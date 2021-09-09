ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) vs. Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Head to Head Analysis

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZIX and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 1.93 -$6.43 million $0.25 29.64 Sohu.com $749.89 million 1.22 -$54.97 million ($1.40) -16.64

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.85% 70.86% 5.24% Sohu.com 12.40% 7.86% 2.98%

Risk & Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIX and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZIX currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given ZIX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Summary

ZIX beats Sohu.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

