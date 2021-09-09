ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Reaches $0.0653

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $511,632.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00197081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.69 or 0.07249942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,037.45 or 1.00210030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00739388 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 46,911,278 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.