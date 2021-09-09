Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $293.60 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

