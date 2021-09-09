Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $293.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,621 shares of company stock valued at $117,038,200. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

