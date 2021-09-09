Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.55 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $280.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.84.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

