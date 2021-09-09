ZUSD One Day Volume Tops $198,059.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $198,059.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

