-$0.11 EPS Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of COOK stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.02. 2,644,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,561. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.