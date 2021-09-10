-$0.12 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). DHT reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 39,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 174,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

