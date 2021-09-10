-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

RADI opened at $17.41 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

