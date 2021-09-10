-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 13,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,642. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.08. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,092 in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

