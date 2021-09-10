$0.25 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

ROIC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

