-$0.26 EPS Expected for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Nikola posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Nikola has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

