$0.29 EPS Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.19. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CWK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

