$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of JRVR opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 318,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $58,864,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

