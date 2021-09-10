$0.66 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

MNST stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,913. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

