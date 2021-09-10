0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.53

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and $215,733.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.