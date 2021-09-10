$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 570,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,628,754. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,441,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,885,000 after purchasing an additional 854,970 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,612,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 924,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 257,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

