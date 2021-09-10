$1.26 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

FRT stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

