$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,310 shares of company stock worth $10,487,148. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.86. 58,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,378. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

